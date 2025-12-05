North Memorial Pool

The main foci of the 9/11 memorial are two pools, each nearly an acre in size that sit in the footprints of the former North and South Towers. Each square pool consists of a huge waterfall descending 30 feet into the depths, where the water then drops another twenty feet then disappearing into a smaller central void. Michael Arad, the architect describes the pools as making absence visible: the voids can never be filled. Around the edge of each pool the names of those who died are inscribed, 2983 names in all.



Posting early as on the move tomorrow.

