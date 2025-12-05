North Memorial Pool

The main foci of the 9/11 memorial are two pools, each nearly an acre in size that sit in the footprints of the former North and South Towers. Each square pool consists of a huge waterfall descending 30 feet into the depths, where the water then drops another twenty feet then disappearing into a smaller central void. Michael Arad, the architect describes the pools as making absence visible: the voids can never be filled. Around the edge of each pool the names of those who died are inscribed, 2983 names in all.