Previous
Photo 1661
Sunset at Rex's Bridge
Sun was setting on Rex's Bridge (1858) as we neared the end of the best covered bridge tour. Rex's Bridge crosses the Jordan Creek in Lehigh County Pennsylvania.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
2
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1661
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
4th December 2025 6:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
December 7th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Pretty scene!
December 7th, 2025
