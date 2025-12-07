Previous
Sunset at Rex's Bridge by ankers70
Photo 1661

Sunset at Rex's Bridge

Sun was setting on Rex's Bridge (1858) as we neared the end of the best covered bridge tour. Rex's Bridge crosses the Jordan Creek in Lehigh County Pennsylvania.

7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
455% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Nice one
December 7th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Pretty scene!
December 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact