Photo 1662
New York in Golden Hour
Apologies for my postings being a bit all over the place. Sorting photos on the go as we travel and sometimes not too organised. This one I took just before leaving New York, last week.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Diana
Wonderful capture of that golden skyline.
December 8th, 2025
John Falconer
Great capture. Love it!
December 8th, 2025
