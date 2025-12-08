Previous
New York in Golden Hour by ankers70
Photo 1662

New York in Golden Hour

Apologies for my postings being a bit all over the place. Sorting photos on the go as we travel and sometimes not too organised. This one I took just before leaving New York, last week.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of that golden skyline.
December 8th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Great capture. Love it!
December 8th, 2025  
