Winter landscape by ankers70
Winter landscape

View from Wehr's Bridge, on Wehr Mill Road, South Whitehall Township, Lehigh Valley PA. Taken last week on the best covered bridge tour!
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
narayani ace
Lovely scene
December 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
what a beautiful view suzanne
December 9th, 2025  
