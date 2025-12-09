Previous
Moon bounce, moon bounce! by ankers70
Photo 1664

Moon bounce, moon bounce!

' . . . all I do is moon bounce, moon bounce, 'cause I ain't seeing nothing but stars' ('Moon Bounce' by Hoodie Allen, 2011).

One of the decorated snowmen on a clear night in Stroudsburg PA last week.

Posting early as tomorrow morning early we are on the move again!

10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic :-)
December 9th, 2025  
