Previous
Photo 1664
Moon bounce, moon bounce!
' . . . all I do is moon bounce, moon bounce, 'cause I ain't seeing nothing but stars' ('Moon Bounce' by Hoodie Allen, 2011).
One of the decorated snowmen on a clear night in Stroudsburg PA last week.
Posting early as tomorrow morning early we are on the move again!
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic :-)
December 9th, 2025
