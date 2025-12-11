Sign up
Photo 1665
Finding the angle
Brutalist architecture is not always popular and there are strongly divided opinions about Boston City Hall but I really liked it. I particularly liked all the angles and viewpoints as I walked around it.
https://www.atomic-ranch.com/architecture-design/preservation-corner/boston-city-hall/
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
1
1
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
7th December 2025 5:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Effective shot. Thanks for the link!
December 11th, 2025
