Finding the angle by ankers70
Brutalist architecture is not always popular and there are strongly divided opinions about Boston City Hall but I really liked it. I particularly liked all the angles and viewpoints as I walked around it.

https://www.atomic-ranch.com/architecture-design/preservation-corner/boston-city-hall/

11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Effective shot. Thanks for the link!
December 11th, 2025  
