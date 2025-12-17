Previous
I couldn't help myself . . .

. . .I had to post another shot of snow. I have been fascinated by the patterns of trees in the snow, probably not of as much interest to people used to snow but please indulge me!

Taken in Newport, RI, a couple of days ago.

Posting early because on the move again tomorrow.
Suzanne

ace
*lynn ace
It looks cold and bleak but it's a beautiful winter photo.
December 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
Love it. Well worth another shot fav
December 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful snow capture. I love the comp and layers.
December 17th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Beautiful shot
December 17th, 2025  
