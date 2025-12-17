Sign up
Previous
Photo 1671
I couldn't help myself . . .
. . .I had to post another shot of snow. I have been fascinated by the patterns of trees in the snow, probably not of as much interest to people used to snow but please indulge me!
Taken in Newport, RI, a couple of days ago.
Posting early because on the move again tomorrow.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
5
3
*lynn
ace
It looks cold and bleak but it's a beautiful winter photo.
December 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2025
Babs
ace
Love it. Well worth another shot fav
December 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful snow capture. I love the comp and layers.
December 17th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Beautiful shot
December 17th, 2025
