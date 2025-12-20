Sign up
Photo 1674
Town Hall Station, Melbourne
Into Melbourne CBD today and checked out the new (opened 30th November 2025) Town Hall Station, part of the new Metro Tunnel. Caught these reflections in the ceiling as I went down in the escalators.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Taken
20th December 2025 12:09pm
