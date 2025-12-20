Previous
Town Hall Station, Melbourne by ankers70
Town Hall Station, Melbourne

Into Melbourne CBD today and checked out the new (opened 30th November 2025) Town Hall Station, part of the new Metro Tunnel. Caught these reflections in the ceiling as I went down in the escalators.
