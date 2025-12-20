Sign up
Previous
Photo 1675
Town Hall Station, Melbourne, Concourse
211225
See yesterday's post:
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-12-20#comment-37530807
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
4
4
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1728
photos
166
followers
154
following
458% complete
View this month »
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
20th December 2025 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
What a super composition!
December 20th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️❤️
December 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super pov to see the arches and lines
December 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning pov , great view and symmetry - fav
December 20th, 2025
