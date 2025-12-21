Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1676
Civilian War Memorial Singapore
Dedicated to civilians who perished during the Japanese occupation of Singapore 1942-45. Taken early November Singapore. More information:
https://www.nlb.gov.sg/main/article-detail?cmsuuid=5af9422f-99a6-4606-ad11-21e991ecfab2
Over the coming weeks, I will be sorting photos and posting some from our recent travels.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1729
photos
166
followers
154
following
459% complete
View this month »
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
5th November 2025 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderfully captured
December 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's a very powerful image. I'll look forward to seeing the shots from your trip. :)
December 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close