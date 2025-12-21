Previous
Civilian War Memorial Singapore by ankers70
Photo 1676

Civilian War Memorial Singapore

Dedicated to civilians who perished during the Japanese occupation of Singapore 1942-45. Taken early November Singapore. More information: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/main/article-detail?cmsuuid=5af9422f-99a6-4606-ad11-21e991ecfab2

Over the coming weeks, I will be sorting photos and posting some from our recent travels.

22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully captured
December 21st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's a very powerful image. I'll look forward to seeing the shots from your trip. :)
December 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 21st, 2025  
