Photo 1678
Town Hall Station, Melbourne, another view.
In between sorting travel photos and preparing for Xmas, we have been checking out the new Metro system in Melbourne.
See previous posts:
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-12-20#comment-37530807
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1731
photos
166
followers
155
following
459% complete
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
Dorothy
ace
You’re a very busy lady! 🎄
December 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting structure.
December 23rd, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👌❤️⭐️🌲
December 23rd, 2025
