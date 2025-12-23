Previous
Town Hall Station, Melbourne, another view. by ankers70
Town Hall Station, Melbourne, another view.

In between sorting travel photos and preparing for Xmas, we have been checking out the new Metro system in Melbourne.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Dorothy ace
You’re a very busy lady! 🎄
December 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting structure.
December 23rd, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👌❤️⭐️🌲
December 23rd, 2025  
