Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1680
Raffles!
When you're in Singapore you have to go to Raffles! Along the shady colonnaded verandahs of Raffles Hotel Singapore.
Over the coming weeks, I will be continuing to sort photos, and posting some from our recent travels.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1733
photos
166
followers
155
following
460% complete
View this month »
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
7th November 2025 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I have always dreamed of going to Raffles........iconic and beautiful!
December 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful shapes and shadows.
December 25th, 2025
KV
ace
Nice light and shadows and nice use of repetition.
December 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close