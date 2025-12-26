Previous
Raffles! by ankers70
Photo 1680

Raffles!

When you're in Singapore you have to go to Raffles! Along the shady colonnaded verandahs of Raffles Hotel Singapore.

Over the coming weeks, I will be continuing to sort photos, and posting some from our recent travels.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I have always dreamed of going to Raffles........iconic and beautiful!
December 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful shapes and shadows.
December 25th, 2025  
KV ace
Nice light and shadows and nice use of repetition.
December 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact