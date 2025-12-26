Sign up
Photo 1682
En route to Munich
Leaving Singapore behind, we flew over the Middle East en route to Bucharest via Munich. This was taken from the window as we flew over Baghdad at night.
I am working through photos and posting some from our recent travels. I am posting this one for tomorrow as we will be away from home all day.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
6
4
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
8th November 2025 5:59am
Lesley
ace
Oh wow!
December 26th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
great view
December 26th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's a really good plane shot
December 26th, 2025
narayani
ace
Very cool shot
December 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible capture
December 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 27th, 2025
