En route to Munich by ankers70
Photo 1682

En route to Munich

Leaving Singapore behind, we flew over the Middle East en route to Bucharest via Munich. This was taken from the window as we flew over Baghdad at night.

I am working through photos and posting some from our recent travels. I am posting this one for tomorrow as we will be away from home all day.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Suzanne

Lesley ace
Oh wow!
December 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
great view
December 26th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's a really good plane shot
December 26th, 2025  
narayani ace
Very cool shot
December 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible capture
December 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 27th, 2025  
