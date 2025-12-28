Previous
Reflecting the reflections by ankers70
Photo 1683

Reflecting the reflections

While we were in Bucharest I posted a pic of the Romanian National Cathedral reflected in the puddles:

https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-11-09


I also captured this photo of a girl doing the same as me and you can see the image of the cathedral on her phone.


I am working through photos and posting some from our recent travels.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How sweet !
December 28th, 2025  
