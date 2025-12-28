Sign up
Previous
Photo 1683
Reflecting the reflections
While we were in Bucharest I posted a pic of the Romanian National Cathedral reflected in the puddles:
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-11-09
I also captured this photo of a girl doing the same as me and you can see the image of the cathedral on her phone.
I am working through photos and posting some from our recent travels.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How sweet !
December 28th, 2025
