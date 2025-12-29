Sign up
Previous
Photo 1684
Svishtov scene
I liked the lines and patterns of the tiled rooftops in Svishtov, Veliko Tarnovo Province, Bulgaria.
I am working through photos and posting some from our recent travels.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
2
0
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
13th November 2025 8:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jerzy
ace
This must have been a fabulous trip with so much to see.
December 29th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
It absolutely was the most wonderful trip and I am reliving it as I sort my photos.
@jerzyfotos
December 29th, 2025
