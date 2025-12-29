Previous
Svishtov scene by ankers70
Photo 1684

Svishtov scene

I liked the lines and patterns of the tiled rooftops in Svishtov, Veliko Tarnovo Province, Bulgaria.

I am working through photos and posting some from our recent travels.
Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Jerzy ace
This must have been a fabulous trip with so much to see.
December 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
It absolutely was the most wonderful trip and I am reliving it as I sort my photos.
@jerzyfotos
December 29th, 2025  
