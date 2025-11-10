Strada Sforii (Rope Street) Brasov, Romania

The narrowest street in Brasov and reputed to be one of the narrowest streets in Europe. Initially, in the 17th century, it provided access for firefighters but is now more of a tourist attraction. It is between 111 and 135 centimetres wide and is 80metres in length.



At first, I was really upset by the graffitied walls but when I asked about it was told that people are free to write their thoughts and comments on the walls. The graffiti is regularly cleaned off and there are plenty of people willing to colour the walls again.

