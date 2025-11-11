Previous
From the window of Bran Castle by ankers70
From the window of Bran Castle

During our travels I became a bit obsessed with views of tiled roofs through windows. As I go through my photos I realise how many such views I took. Here's one, from Bran Castle in Romania.

I have already posted a couple of pics of Bran Castle in Romania:

https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-11-12

and

https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-11-13

All the best for 2026 to all of you and thankypu for all the photos and ideas they generate, and the things I learn from all of you.


1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Suzanne

@ankers70
