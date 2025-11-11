Sign up
Previous
Photo 1686
From the window of Bran Castle
During our travels I became a bit obsessed with views of tiled roofs through windows. As I go through my photos I realise how many such views I took. Here's one, from Bran Castle in Romania.
I have already posted a couple of pics of Bran Castle in Romania:
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-11-12
and
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-11-13
All the best for 2026 to all of you and thankypu for all the photos and ideas they generate, and the things I learn from all of you.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
11th November 2025 6:38pm
