Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1687
Out with the old . . .
On our walk yesterday in nearby Queen's Lane, Melbourne, building being deconstructed, reflected in its recently constructed neighbour.
Taking a rest from travel pics today.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1740
photos
165
followers
156
following
462% complete
View this month »
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
1st January 2026 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
The reflected demolished building gives a great abstract effect.
January 1st, 2026
Rob Z
ace
Wowee - what a super image!!
January 1st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close