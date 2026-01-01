Previous
Out with the old . . . by ankers70
Photo 1687

Out with the old . . .

On our walk yesterday in nearby Queen's Lane, Melbourne, building being deconstructed, reflected in its recently constructed neighbour.

Taking a rest from travel pics today.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
462% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The reflected demolished building gives a great abstract effect.
January 1st, 2026  
Rob Z ace
Wowee - what a super image!!
January 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact