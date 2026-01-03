Sign up
Photo 1688
On the banks of the Danube
Vidin Bulgaria.
Back to travel pics. Along the way, I have been trying to improve my post processing skills. I quite like the effect in this one, although I am not entirely sure how I got there!!
3rd January 2026
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
365
Canon EOS R50
Taken
14th November 2025 4:28pm
Public
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shot and edit , that's the beauty of editing - you can faff about till you have completely made a mess of it ,or , you achieve a beautiful vision , like this one ! fav
January 2nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
This has a real nostalgic feel.
January 2nd, 2026
Jerzy
ace
Very well done.
January 2nd, 2026
Rob Z
ace
That is such a pleasing image with the wonderful expanse of negative space contrasting with the lovely details and tones of the subject matter. No doubt it was lovely to start with and whatever you did surely worked well.... :)
January 2nd, 2026
