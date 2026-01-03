Rock sculpture on the Danube of the face of Decebalus (Ad 87–106), the last king of Dacia who fought against the Roman emporers Domitian and Trajan. The sculpture carved into a rocky outcrop dominates the Danube river right near the Iron Gates, the narrow gorge which forms the border between Romania and Serbia.
The sculpture was carved over ten years from 1994 to 2004 with the leading artist/sculptor Florin Cotarcea from nearby Orsova. The sculpture is 55metres high and 25metres wide. The inscription underneath reads 'Decebalus Rex—Dragon Fecit' (Decebalus Rex–made by Dragan). Iosif Constantin Dragan was the Romanian business man who commissioned the work. It was his answer to the Tabula Traiana on the Serbian side of the river, facing Romania—see my post on the Tabula Traiana: https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2025-11-17. Maybe some ego involved here???
