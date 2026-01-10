Previous
Roman ruins, Michaelerplatz, Vienna by ankers70
Photo 1696

Roman ruins, Michaelerplatz, Vienna

Back to travel pics today. Many 365ers might be used to Roman ruins in the immediate surrounds, but I was really excited over this display of the excavations of the Roman ruins underneath Michaelerplatz in the centre of Vienna.

The excavation is left open showing the ruins of the Roman settlement of Vindobona which then was on the crossroads of the trading route linking forts along the Danube border with the German tribes. The archeological excavation was carried out in 1990-1 with the site part of the redesign of Michaelerplatz to show Vienna's long history.


Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
Diane ace
I think this is fascinating! I've never been to Europe and I took some archaeology classes, I love to see things built so long ago.
January 10th, 2026  
KV ace
Looks like this is well preserved... so interesting.
January 10th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful to see and how it has been preserved.
January 10th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
So interesting to see.
January 10th, 2026  
