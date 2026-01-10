Roman ruins, Michaelerplatz, Vienna

Back to travel pics today. Many 365ers might be used to Roman ruins in the immediate surrounds, but I was really excited over this display of the excavations of the Roman ruins underneath Michaelerplatz in the centre of Vienna.



The excavation is left open showing the ruins of the Roman settlement of Vindobona which then was on the crossroads of the trading route linking forts along the Danube border with the German tribes. The archeological excavation was carried out in 1990-1 with the site part of the redesign of Michaelerplatz to show Vienna's long history.





