Previous
Photo 1697
Antiquariat Burgverlag Vienna
I loved this little display of antiquarian travel books and maps in the Antiquariat Burgverlag in Vienna, an antiquarian bookshop operating since 1920. I could have spent hours.
I did find an old YouTube video about it which gives the feel of the place:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4ocg7B5kNo
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
1
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
1750
photos
167
followers
156
following
464% complete
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
22nd November 2025 10:12am
Privacy
Public
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
January 11th, 2026
