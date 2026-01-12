Previous
Antiquariat Burgverlag Vienna by ankers70
Photo 1697

Antiquariat Burgverlag Vienna

I loved this little display of antiquarian travel books and maps in the Antiquariat Burgverlag in Vienna, an antiquarian bookshop operating since 1920. I could have spent hours.

I did find an old YouTube video about it which gives the feel of the place:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4ocg7B5kNo
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Suzanne

Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
January 11th, 2026  
