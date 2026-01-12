Schmetterlinghaus (The Butterfly House), Vienna

This is housed in an Art Nouveau Palm House built in 1907 with ornate glass and steel framed construction. It stands on the edge of the Burggarten palace gardens and is part of the Hofburg Royal Palace complex with the Albertine Art Museum just behind it and the Opera House nearby.



It was originally built as a palm house but after renovations throughout the 1980s it was reopened in 1998 as the Butterfly House.



I liked this side view of it, showing the glass construction and the way it reflects and refracts itself, as well as the State Opera House.



