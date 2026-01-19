Previous
From the High Line towards the Vessel at Hudson Yards, NY by ankers70
From the High Line towards the Vessel at Hudson Yards, NY

Back to sorting travel pics at the weekend.

19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
466% complete

Shutterbug ace
I love the golden tree pointing up the beautiful architecture lines and angles.
January 18th, 2026  
