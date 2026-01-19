The sun shines for all!

Another travel pic today. Posting early as we are on the road early tomorrow morning.This is a view along lower Broadway, New York. On the LHS, is the Sun Clock and Thermometer on the Sun Building at 280 Broadway. Built in the 1840s the building was originally New York's first department store (A T Stewart & Co) and later, from 1919 until 1950 it was home to the New York Sun newspaper. The clock was installed in 1917. The building is still known as the Sun Building.New York is famous for its steel framed construction allowing for the building of the early skyscrapers. In the background of this photo, the tall building on the RHS is the Woolworth Building, the famous, steel-framed Gothic-style skyscraper at 233 Broadway, built in 1913 and until 1930, the tallest building in the world. At the time of its construction, steel framed building was pioneering technology, especially for a building of this height.More info on the clock: