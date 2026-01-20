Tribute to the late, great Frank Gehry.

Posting early again with another travel pic, this one from Boston MA, as we are on the road again tomorrow.



While we were in Boston it was a must to visit the Ray and Maria Stata Centre at MIT designed by Frank Gehry (1929–2025) and opened in 2004. It is known for its distinctive, whimsical and seemingly haphazard collection of tilting towers and curved walls that house MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence laboratories. Frank Gehry died in 2025 while we were in the US.



As the building was being renovated while we were there this is the best angle I could get on it without showing all the renovation works.



