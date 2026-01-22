Previous
Warning: Cameras in use! by ankers70
My camera was certainly in use, photographing the old Gundagai Railway Bridge, actually a rail viaduct crossing the flood plain of the Murrumbidgee River. It is a timber trestle construction built in 1903, no longer in use.
Suzanne

@ankers70
They must have seen you coming.
January 22nd, 2026  
