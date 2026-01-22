Sign up
Photo 1708
Warning: Cameras in use!
My camera was certainly in use, photographing the old Gundagai Railway Bridge, actually a rail viaduct crossing the flood plain of the Murrumbidgee River. It is a timber trestle construction built in 1903, no longer in use.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
Canon EOS R50
21st January 2026 10:12am
Susan Wakely
ace
They must have seen you coming.
January 22nd, 2026
