'Birds of Seasons' by ankers70
'Birds of Seasons'

Silo Art by Ronan Holdsworth, 2025, Rutherglen, Victoria. Three of the four silos showing local bird and flloral species of the Murray River area around Rutherglen, Victoria. From left to right: Red-capped Robin with Billy Button flowers, Yellow Tufted Honeyeater with foliage of the highly significant River Red Gum, and the Pink Robin with Flannel Flowers.

These silos are on the Australian Silo Art Trail and on the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail.
Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
Susan Wakely ace
Impressive silos.
January 25th, 2026  
KV ace
Awesome fav!
January 25th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
How fun would it be to do a tour of these like we did the covered bridges?!!
January 25th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
My thoughts exactly, Ann! I know you would love them! This one is a relatively newly painted one: April 2025. They are now all over Australia but here's a link to the Victorian ones:
https://www.australiansiloarttrail.com/victorian-silo-art-locations

@olivetreeann
January 25th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Good morning and thankyou. You must be up latish as your messages come in early in my mornings.
@wakelys
January 25th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Many thanks!
@kvphoto
January 25th, 2026  
