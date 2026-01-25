'Birds of Seasons'

Silo Art by Ronan Holdsworth, 2025, Rutherglen, Victoria. Three of the four silos showing local bird and flloral species of the Murray River area around Rutherglen, Victoria. From left to right: Red-capped Robin with Billy Button flowers, Yellow Tufted Honeyeater with foliage of the highly significant River Red Gum, and the Pink Robin with Flannel Flowers.



These silos are on the Australian Silo Art Trail and on the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail.

