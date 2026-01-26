Previous
Australia Day 2026 by ankers70
Australia Day 2026

The Roulettes fly over Melbourne as part of Australia Day celebrations yesterday. This is the only shot I managed to get.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
gloria jones ace
Wow...Splendid capture.
January 26th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
January 26th, 2026  
