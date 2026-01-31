Previous
Spire by ankers70
Photo 1716

Spire

Melbourne Arts Centre Spire, Southbank
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
Rick Aubin ace
Wow! Amazing architecture and POV!
January 30th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking structure.
January 30th, 2026  
