Looking back no 2: 2007 by ankers70
Looking back no 2: 2007

See yesterday's post:
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2026-02-01#comment-37645584

Continuing with the theme of looking back to where I was and what I was doing x number of years ago. Nineteen years ago, in 2007, around this time, I was in northern Tasmania photographing fungi for a project I was involved with. I can't find the notes for the fungi that originally accompanied this photo but I think it is Hypholoma sp. or sulphur cap.

This is an interesting exercise, illustrating photography as an 'aide memoire'. I am enjoying looking back at my photos, but there are some photos I have no recollection of taking at all. This is one of them!

