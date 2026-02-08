Previous
Looking Back 3: Squeaking Point, Tasmania by ankers70
Photo 1724

Looking Back 3: Squeaking Point, Tasmania

I am enjoying going back through old photos. This one was taken 18 years ago in March 2008 at Squeaking Point, north-west Tasmania.
Suzanne

gloria jones ace
Lovely capture, reflections
February 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely reflections !
February 7th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You have had many wonderful travels! Beautiful image.
February 7th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Yes I have, Ann. I have been very lucky to have been able to travel as much as I have and to meet so many wonderful people along the way.
@olivetreeann
February 7th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Good morning and thankyou.
@beryl @seattlite
February 7th, 2026  
