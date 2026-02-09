Previous
Looking Back 4: Hats by ankers70
Looking Back 4: Hats

Looking back through old photos and organising as I go. This one was taken in 2009 at the Evandale Fair in northern Tasmania. I liked then and I still like all the beanies, as well as the hats of the people engaged in such a concentrated discussion.
Suzanne

So colourful.
February 8th, 2026  
Looks like the weather was a bit warm still for these colourful beanies. I also like the old cars in the background.
February 8th, 2026  
