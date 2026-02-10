Previous
Looking back: Reaching the finish line by ankers70
Photo 1726

Looking back: Reaching the finish line

Looking back through old photos and organising as I go. This one was taken in 2009 at the Evandale Fair in northern Tasmania.

My journal of that time (which I refer to as I organise photos) notes: 'Old man on walker crosses the street just as the first heat of the penny farthing races is about to begin.'

Evandale is known for its penning farthing races, the largest annual event in the world featuring these antique bicycles. The 2026 National Penny Farthing Championships are coming up on February 21st:

https://evandalevillagefair.com/
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
472% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact