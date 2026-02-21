Kampong Ayer, Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei

View of Kampong Ayer (water village) taken from a water taxi, with the dome topped Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Salena (RIPAS) Bridge providing a striking contrast in the background.



Located in the Brunei River, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Kampong Ayer, is the world's largest traditional stilt settlement. Access to the water village is mainly by water taxi and buildings in the water village are connected by long narrow wooden walkways. The bridge in the background was opened in 2017 and now gives road access to the water village.







