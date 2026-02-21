Previous
Kampong Ayer, Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei by ankers70
Kampong Ayer, Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei

View of Kampong Ayer (water village) taken from a water taxi, with the dome topped Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Salena (RIPAS) Bridge providing a striking contrast in the background.

Located in the Brunei River, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Kampong Ayer, is the world's largest traditional stilt settlement. Access to the water village is mainly by water taxi and buildings in the water village are connected by long narrow wooden walkways. The bridge in the background was opened in 2017 and now gives road access to the water village.



Suzanne

Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
February 21st, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
February 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely shot !
February 21st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺
Nice shot
February 21st, 2026  
Suzie Townsend
A place I had never heard of before. Very interesting.
February 21st, 2026  
Babs
Lovely composition
February 21st, 2026  
Brian
BOB. Awesome POV and composition. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 21st, 2026  
Diana
Fabulous timing and light.
February 21st, 2026  
Issi Bannerman
Fabulous image.
February 21st, 2026  
Susan Wakely
A great contrast.
February 21st, 2026  
