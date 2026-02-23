Sign up
Photo 1739
Rhoti maker
Today we are in a remote area of Borneo with limited internet access. While I have brief window of access, I am posting this pic of a rhoti maker I took in Band Seri Begawan as a filler.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
Jerzy
ace
I love shots like this where the real people live and work.
February 23rd, 2026
narayani
ace
Great capture
February 23rd, 2026
