Rhoti maker by ankers70
Photo 1739

Rhoti maker

Today we are in a remote area of Borneo with limited internet access. While I have brief window of access, I am posting this pic of a rhoti maker I took in Band Seri Begawan as a filler.

23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Suzanne

Jerzy ace
I love shots like this where the real people live and work.
February 23rd, 2026  
narayani ace
Great capture
February 23rd, 2026  
