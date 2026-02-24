Previous
Good enough to eat! by ankers70
Photo 1740

Good enough to eat!

Chicken soup ready to serve. Delicious after three days in the jungle in Borneo!

Late post today as just back in internet contact.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Suzanne

@ankers70
Love the steam coming off the soup… nice shot. Is this an outdoor kitchen?
February 24th, 2026  
