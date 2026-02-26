Sign up
Previous
Photo 1742
Puu Jin Shih Buddhist Temple, Sandakan
This relatively new temple (1987) sits in a commanding position on the hill overlooking Tanah Merah, south of Sandakan town centre. The temple decorations made up for the grey and wet day with the view of Sandakan Bay still spectacular.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
4
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
1795
photos
167
followers
158
following
477% complete
1742
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
24th February 2026 5:04pm
Privacy
Public
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 26th, 2026
narayani
ace
Wonderful view
February 26th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great pops of color!
February 26th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful patterns and colors
February 26th, 2026
