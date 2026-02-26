Previous
Puu Jin Shih Buddhist Temple, Sandakan by ankers70
Puu Jin Shih Buddhist Temple, Sandakan

This relatively new temple (1987) sits in a commanding position on the hill overlooking Tanah Merah, south of Sandakan town centre. The temple decorations made up for the grey and wet day with the view of Sandakan Bay still spectacular.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 26th, 2026  
narayani ace
Wonderful view
February 26th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great pops of color!
February 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful patterns and colors
February 26th, 2026  
