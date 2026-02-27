Disappearing!

Throughout our travels in Malaysia, we have seen many, many palm oil plantations. This is a big issue for jungle preservation but also for the villages here. The Palm Oil companies are very ‘persuasive’ in acquiring land. Village homes become surrounded by palm trees and eventually they are abandoned, meaning people move to larger towns for work and village connections and village life are lost. This is one abandoned house we saw along the way. I have tried to show it 'disappearing' into the surrounding plantations and becoming a storage area for palm oil plantation work tools.

