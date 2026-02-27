Previous
Next
Disappearing! by ankers70
Photo 1743

Disappearing!

Throughout our travels in Malaysia, we have seen many, many palm oil plantations. This is a big issue for jungle preservation but also for the villages here. The Palm Oil companies are very ‘persuasive’ in acquiring land. Village homes become surrounded by palm trees and eventually they are abandoned, meaning people move to larger towns for work and village connections and village life are lost. This is one abandoned house we saw along the way. I have tried to show it 'disappearing' into the surrounding plantations and becoming a storage area for palm oil plantation work tools.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
477% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
it looks so creepy, very sad.
February 27th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot but so sad for the inhabitants.
February 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact