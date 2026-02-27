Previous
Leaving Sandakan by ankers70
Leaving Sandakan

Yesterday we flew from Sandakan to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia. I love taking photos from the plan whenever I can. This one I took just as we were leaving Sandakan.
@ankers70
Diana ace
I can understand why, beautifully captured scene.
