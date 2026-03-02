View through pavilion doors, Gyeongbok Palace, Seoul

This palace was originally erected during the reign of King Taejo, the founder of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), the last kingdom in Korea. The palace was destroyed during the Japanese invasion of 1592 and not reconstructed until 1868. It was again demolished by the Japanese during the period 1910–1945 when Japan colonised and controlled the Korean Peninsula after forcing the last Joseon (Gojong) emporer to abdicate in 1907. During that time the Palace was demolished to make way for the Japanese Government General Building. Beginnning in 1990, the Palace has been restored on its original site using traditional techniques and materials, a project that is on-going.

