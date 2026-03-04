Previous
Bukchon Hanok Village, Seoul by ankers70
Bukchon Hanok Village, Seoul

This is a village with hundreds of traditional houses, called 'hanok' that date back to the beginnings of the Joseon dynasty (1392–1910). While many hanoks now operate as cultural centres, guesthouses, restaurants and tea houses, Bukchon Hanok Village is a neighborhood where people continue to live.

There is a debate there at the moment over the curfew that has been imposed on tourist visitation between 5pm and 10am. As it is an inhabited village in a busy area, the noise and bad behaviour from tourists at all hours was disturbing the residents. While residents favour the curfew, businesses in the area, particularly restaurants and small eating places, are opposed to it. While we were there, we observed very noisy tourists, with policing by volunteer ‘curfew wardens’.

NB. Because it was raining very heavily there were few tourists around.
Janice ace
Looks an interesting place to visit, hope they can sort out the noisy tourist issue!
