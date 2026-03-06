One of the sculptures in K-Pop Square in the Seoul World Trade Centre Precinct, the huge (5.3m x 8.3m) bronze sculpture is by Hwang Man Seok and was installed in April 2016.The sculpture imitates the motion of the 'Horse Danoe' that appears in the music video of Psy's 'Gang Nam Style Dance' released on YouTube in July 2012 . It was over my head completely but apparently the video drove K-Pop fans all over the world mad with excitement and broke world records for most views and likes. Here's the video: