Previous
The Yui, Okinawa, Japan by ankers70
Photo 1755

The Yui, Okinawa, Japan

Okinawa has no train service although Naha has the Yui elevated monorail service snaking through the city. It is very convenient for getting around Naha with about 15 stations from the airport over 17km of rail.

11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Very colorful passenger cars.
March 10th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
March 10th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome framing
March 10th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact