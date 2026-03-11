Sign up
The Yui, Okinawa, Japan
Okinawa has no train service although Naha has the Yui elevated monorail service snaking through the city. It is very convenient for getting around Naha with about 15 stations from the airport over 17km of rail.
11th March 2026
Suzanne
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
Very colorful passenger cars.
March 10th, 2026
Susan Wakely
Great capture.
March 10th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome framing
March 10th, 2026
Joan Robillard
Nice
March 10th, 2026
