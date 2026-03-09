Tenmonkan, Kagoshima, Kyushu, Japan

For a long time I have been interested in the cast iron and glass shopping arcades that emerged in European cities, particularly in Paris, in the late 18th century. Walter Benjamin (1892-1940) made European arcades famous through The Arcades Project (Das Passagen-Werk) his unfinished 13 year study of glass-roofed shopping arcades as signalling the birth of modern capitalism, commodity fetishism and modern urban living.



Japan also has shopping arcades, called shotengai. This one, Tenmonkan (meaning 'hall of astronomy'), is Kagoshima's originated in 1779 when the 25th Shimazu lord established the Meijikan astronomical observatory to observe the stars and create calendars. Over time, the area surrounding this site developed from an intellectual center into the main commercial hub of Kagoshima city. Today, it is a huge, covered arcade area. featuring 12 streets, numerous boutiques, and local food specialty shops



This little historical trek is the result of wondering at the similarities between shotengai and European arcades, especially given that Japan was a society largely closed to European influences until the middle of the nineteenth century. In fact, as I discovered, Japan's shotengai predate European glass arcades with the key difference being that European arcades were designed as luxurious, covered, top-lit passages, whereas Japanese shotengai evolved from open-air temple-side markets into covered, community-focused shopping streets.

