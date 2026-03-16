Red Torii gates leading to Imaemasu Inari Shrine, Fukuoka.

Red Torii gates leading to Imaemasu Inari Shrine, located within the grounds of Kego Shrine..



Kego Shrine, in the heart of the busy Tenjin district of Fukuoka is very, very old. It was originally founded some time around the the year 200 near the former Korokan guesthouse where the now ruined Fukuoka Castle is located, but was moved in 1608 to make way for the building of the castle.



The main torii gate that remains today was erected in 1639 by Tadayuki Kuroda, the second lord of the domain.



Torii gates are believed to help you get rid of misfortune. A friend here in Japan explained it to me thus: If you have bad fortune it’s like having mice in your house. There are dogs and cats around Torii gates and they eat mice so in walking through the gates you can get rid of misfortune. He also said that he has a friend who won’t walk near Torii gates because she believes that misfortune of others is trapped in there and she could ‘catch’ it.



Alert: It is impossible to come to Japan without photographing Torii gates so there may be more!



