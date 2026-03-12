Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1763
Hishaku, Kushida Shrine, Fukuoka
Ladles (hishaku) are essential component in the purification ritual at both Shinto shrines and, frequently, Buddhist temples in Japan. They are found at a water pavilion near the entrance to the sacred enclosure of the shrine or temple.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
1816
photos
164
followers
156
following
483% complete
View this month »
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
12th March 2026 10:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close