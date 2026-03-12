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Hishaku, Kushida Shrine, Fukuoka by ankers70
Photo 1763

Hishaku, Kushida Shrine, Fukuoka

Ladles (hishaku) are essential component in the purification ritual at both Shinto shrines and, frequently, Buddhist temples in Japan. They are found at a water pavilion near the entrance to the sacred enclosure of the shrine or temple.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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