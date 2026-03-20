Itsukushima Shrine O-torii

Otherwise known as the Grand Torii Gate, this is the most iconic of Japan's torii gates. The Itsukushima Shrine complex dates originally from 593AD, although the present Shrine structure dates from 1168, with current O-torii gate dating from 1875, replacing earlier gates.



It is part of the UNESCO World Heritage listed Shrine site, all of it designed to look like it floats at high tide. We were not there at high tide and, even though we took an early ferry to Myajima Island, it was still crowded and there were many, many photos being taken including lots of selfies.



I took three photos and edited them together to give the impression of how many photos there are of this particular torii gate.

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