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Light! by ankers70
Photo 1765

Light!

Skylight at Benesse House Art Museum, Naoshima Island, Japan, designed by Architect Tadao Ando (1941– ).
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Joan Robillard ace
Neat
March 21st, 2026  
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