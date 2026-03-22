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Itsukushima Shrine reflected by ankers70
Photo 1766

Itsukushima Shrine reflected

Miyajima Island
See previous post
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2026-03-20
The tide was out but I did manage to get a reflection in the pools of water remaining.

Apologies for not commenting. I am struggling to get a photo a day posted while we are travelling.

22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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